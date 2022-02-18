Kanye West says Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga campaign is bittersweet for him

kanye-west not ready to give up his wife kim kardashian and his sons.

For a time, it seemed that the divorce of kim kardashian Y kanye-west it would be surprisingly friendly. He helped her with her performance on her SNL and she helped him with her Donda album release.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker