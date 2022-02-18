Kanye West says Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga campaign is bittersweet for him

kanye-west not ready to give up his wife kim kardashian and his sons.

For a time, it seemed that the divorce of kim kardashian Y kanye-west it would be surprisingly friendly. He helped her with her performance on her SNL and she helped him with her Donda album release.

The two attended the Louis Vuitton Virgil Abloh Memorial Show together and, at the same time, have been wearing Balenciaga almost exclusively. In fact, the brand has been dressing both Kardashian and West’s new girlfriend, Julie Fox, who coincidentally loves the Kardashians and has a history of working with Kim’s new man Pete Davidson, if that’s not one big, weird, happy family, I don’t know. I do not know what it is

But lately, things between West and Kardashian have continued to sour, ever since the rapper publicly accused his ex-wife of actively trying to keep him away from their daughter’s Chicago birthday party.

Over the weekend, West went public again, this time posting a photo of her eldest son, North, on Instagram, asking what he can do to prevent her from being on TikTok without his consent.

This prompted Kardashian to issue a rare public response calling Kanye’s “constant attacks” which she says are far more damaging than North’s supervised use of social media.

The rapper has been using his Instagram account to share his feelings and get his message across to his wife and boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Kanye West shared a photo of billboards featuring images of Kim Kardashian and wrote: “This Balenciaga campaign premiered in Time Square today. I know you can understand this is bittersweet for me. This is amazing. All positive energy.”

Kim Kardashian was announced as an ambassador for Balenciaga earlier this month. Kim Kardashian West revealed that she is officially an ambassador for the brand owned by Kering Group.