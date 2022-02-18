Kanye West posts messages against Kim Kardashian’s current boyfriend

Since 2018, it began to be known about the mental health problems of the renowned singer kanye-west which became more relevant after his presidential aspirations in 2020, as his bipolar disorder was discussed.

There were several events that caused a separation between the artist and kim kardashian , against whom he made a large number of attacks through social networks or conferences in which he accused his wife’s family of wanting to take over his children or intern him so that he would not tell the truth. It should be noted that he also mentioned that there were people who were chasing him and wanted to kill him.

Although in the penultimate episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ The businesswoman revealed that her divorce was due to the constant fights, different life plans and great unhappiness, it was speculated for a long time that it was due to the rapper’s infidelity.

Recently, kanye made it known through a video on his social networks that he had not been invited to his daughter’s birthday party Chicagowhich Kim performed in the company of her sister Kylie Jenner because the celebration was also for his daughter Stormy. After this went viral, the artist deleted his publication so that later images of him at this event would be released.

The separation between the singer and the celebrity has been one of the most controversialWell, despite the criticism, it was he who initially made his new relationship with the actress official. Julie Fox with whom he recently broke up.

That is why many followers of kim they decided to support her when it became known about her relationship with the actor Peter Davidson , because they considered that it was the right time to give themselves a new opportunity in love. However, this did not seem to please her ex-partner.

That is why the rapper did not hesitate for a moment to speak to the comedian after he opened an Instagram account.

Not only did he follow him on this social network, but he also shared two publications in which he complained about some statements in which he made fun of her mental health problems.

However, these posts did not last long on his profile, as he decided to delete them. However, several fan accounts managed to take screenshots recording this.