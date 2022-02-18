Kanye West posts messages against Kim Kardashian’s current boyfriend
Since 2018, it began to be known about the mental health problems of the renowned singer
There were several events that caused a separation between the artist and kim kardashian
kim kardashian
Although in the penultimate episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ The businesswoman revealed that her divorce was due to the constant fights, different life plans and great unhappiness, it was speculated for a long time that it was due to the rapper’s infidelity.
Recently, kanye made it known through a video on his social networks that he had not been invited to his daughter’s birthday party Chicagowhich Kim performed in the company of her sister Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
The separation between the singer and the celebrity has been one of the most controversialWell, despite the criticism, it was he who initially made his new relationship with the actress official. Julie Fox
Julie Fox
That is why many followers of kim they decided to support her when it became known about her relationship with the actor Peter Davidson
Peter Davidson
That is why the rapper did not hesitate for a moment to speak to the comedian after he opened an Instagram account.
Not only did he follow him on this social network, but he also shared two publications in which he complained about some statements in which he made fun of her mental health problems.
However, these posts did not last long on his profile, as he decided to delete them. However, several fan accounts managed to take screenshots recording this.