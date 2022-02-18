Kairi Sane admits that she cried a lot during her WWE stage



Kairi Sane has confirmed his return to STARDOM at a press conference the company held this morning. The fighter has also confirmed her departure from WWE. Her contract ended at the beginning of February and her goal now is to return to wrestling in Japan and run her gym.

The Proresu Today portal has published its first interview after learning of his departure from WWE and his return to STARDOMwhere the fighter has confessed her feelings about her experience in the United States as a WWE superstar.

Kairi revealed that his relationship with WWE is friendly and that she is honored that the company had offered her a special position as representative in Japan. “I am grateful that the relationship is so good, I could even say that it was even better. Even after returning to Japan, I think it was unusual for me to be in a special position. It is a great honor to be a person of trust,” she said. .

During the interview, Kairi Sane expressed her pain at being away from home and admitted to being very frustrated at not being fluent in English and, therefore, not having been able to exploit its full potential at the microphone. “The day was wonderful, but I cried for a long time,” Sane revealed. “I didn’t cry in front of everyone, I came home and cried alone. There were times like that, but even though I practiced a lot in the microphone performance class in NXT, I wasn’t trained to speak English well in real performance, I was frustrated and cried a lot“.

Kairi Sane revealed that despite her frustration at the microphone, she was able to make it in WWE and win multiple championships. She admitted to being lucky and noted that the warmth of her locker room helped her get through those bad times. “I was lucky, but I got through it thanks to the warm support of everyone around me“, she confessed. “Before I became champion, it was mentally the most difficult moment. Right after I came to the States, I won the Mae Young Classic, so the hurdles were raised from the start and that put a lot of pressure on it. After that, it may seem like a short period from Japan, but I felt that the time it took to take the belt was very long.”

The fighter explained that she felt alone in NXT because, when she arrived, the emerging stars in the company such as Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka or Akira Tozawa, had already been transferred to the main roster. The arrival of Io Shiraiwho knew from his time in STARDOMit was vital for her. “When I became champion, the arrival of Io (Shirai) in NXT was something very important for me. When I arrived in the United States, Asuka, Shinsuke and Tozawa were no longer in NXT, so when Io-san arrived, we were able to have in-depth conversations about wrestling. That was something very important to me.”

However, they did not coincide for a long time in NXT, since Sane was transferred to the main roster. “They told me out of the blue. They told me the day before they changed. None of the coaches informed me and all of a sudden they texted me and said, ‘Come to Smackdown HQ tomorrow. So I didn’t get on the NXT bus, I just went to hug Io. We both cried.”

“NXT is a pineapple and you spend time as a family with meals and hotels, but WWE RAW and SmackDown are the exact opposite, and you have to make hotel and transportation reservations yourself.Sane continued to explain. “The next location will also be checked on the map by yourself and driven by yourself. Y if you are late, you will be penalized. I had a lot of problems while driving alone. On one occasion the tire got a flat while she was driving at high speed in the middle of the night. I couldn’t change the tyres, so I drove slowly and inflated a few times at the gas station, went back to the car rental shop, slept until they opened and had a flat tire changed in the morning.”



Image from: WWE.com

Everything changed on the main roster when started teaming up with Asuka, with whom he managed to win the Women’s Tag Team Championship on one occasion. “I was very happy from the bottom of my heart,” she confessed when she learned that she was going to team up with Asuka. “We had a lot of fun and a lot of laughs backstage. Even with the issues I mentioned earlier, it made for a fun story when we were two people.”



Part of the success of Kabuki Warriors was given to Paul Heymanwho heeded Kairi Sane and Asuka’s requests and turned her image upside down as tag team. “To give a sense of unity as Kabuki Warriors, I consulted with Paul Heyman, who wanted to change the image of pirates to the classic Japanese style.”

Kairi Sane also spoke about the other Japanese stars in WWE, highlighting the kindness of Akira Tozawa, who treated her like her little sister, and the arrival of Sarray, from whom she hopes a lot in the future.

