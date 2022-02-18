Johnny Depp hires famous Lawyer for his case vs. Heard!

Johnny Depp hires the lawyer from the Netflix series ‘Making a murderer‘ to continue his trial against Amber Heard

It seems that the legal fight between johnny depp Y Amber Heard it is far from over. And it is that the actor has just hired the lawyer kathleen zellnera prominent litigator who rose to fame for appearing in the second season of the hit documentary series Making a Murderer from Netflix.

According to Page Six, johnny depp is currently suing Amber Heard for an opinion piece Washington Post in which she claims to be a victim of domestic violence. Now, with the addition of Zellner, the legal battle is expected to be much tougher.

kathleen zellner founded his law firm in 1991 and has achieved more than $90 million in compensation for its clients. Zellner specializes in defending individuals who have been falsely accused and for successfully removing or changing wrong sentences. His most famous defense was Steve Avery, a man wrongly accused of sexual abuse and attempted murder.

The National Law Journal named her one of the “10 female lawyers in the United States who always prepare better than their opponents” according to him National Law Journal. And in 2012, The American Bar Association gave her an award for her outstanding career “in seeking justice” and in 2020 she was considered “The Person of the Year” by law magazine Chicago Lawyer Magazine.

The intense legal battle

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard They have been in constant fights in court since they divorced in 2016 and Heard accused Depp of domestic abuse. The actor’s lawyers they have denied all the accusations of abuse and claim that the actress was the one who perpetrated violent acts during their relationship.

In the past, Depp already lost the defamation trial that started in the Royal Court of Justice in London against the british magazine The Sun for an article that referred to him as a “wife beater”. However, the actor has another lawsuit in U.S that will take place this year, the last thing that is known is that they had called Elon Musk and James Franco to testify at the end of last month.

