John Cena Heads To Fortnite: Peacemaker Leaks, Release Date & More

A recent teaser suggests John Cena is coming to Fortnite, here’s all the latest on the Peacemaker collaboration, cosmetics, release date and more.

Epic Games has become famous for popular crossovers over the years, bringing some of the biggest stars in the world to Fortnite. Professional athletes, music stars, and celebrities from the TV and movie industries have appeared, and it looks like we’re ready for the next big release.

The upcoming crossover looks set to feature another big name from DC Comics, as Epic Games continues to build on its library of superheroes. Everything seems to coincide time-wise, as the character just got his own show on HBO Max.

John Cena appears to be headed to Fortnite as Peacemaker will soon be added to the battle royale. Here’s all the latest on the Peacemaker collaboration, cosmetics, release date, and more.

Fortnite fans have already started making concept art of what the Peacemaker collaboration could look like. (Image: hxzsh)

Peacemaker is coming to Fortnite – John Cena teases collaboration

While it’s become standard for leakers to find popular collaborations on Epic Games’ coding logs, the upcoming Peacekeeper crossover looks slightly different. That’s because John Cena himself posted the teaser image from the Fortnite universe, leading many fans to believe what follows.

It appears to be a natural timing adjustment with the official Peacemaker TV series now live on HBO Max after a mid-January release. So a cross-promotion in the world’s most popular Battle Royale certainly seems to be on the cards.

Here’s a look at the teaser image that John Cena recently posted on his Instagram, suggesting that his arrival in Fortnite could be sooner rather than later.

Like virtually every other post on Cena’s Instagram, the Fortnite universe photo is untitled. And with no comment yet from Epic Games, there is no set release date for when fans can expect the Peacemaker drop.

However, the arrival of the DC Comics hero certainly seems imminent as season 1 of the television series on HBO Max progresses. Season 1 episodes continue throughout February, so perhaps this collaboration could drop by the end of the season, or maybe even Season 2.

We’ll keep an eye on this story should any further news break on when Fortnite fans can expect to see the Peacemaker gear in the Item Shop. There’s also a chance that Peacemaker items will be included in the Season 2 Battle Pass, which will release in mid to late March.

Featured image courtesy of hxzsh.