Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck join the celebrities who stole looks at Super Bowl LVI

The edition of superbowl LVI that took place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, summoned a shower of celebrities who gathered to experience the excitement of American football up close and of course, the halftime show that was headed by Eminem, Snoop Dogg, dr dre, Mary J Blige Y Kendrick Lamar.

Among the celebrities who attended the matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They were one of the most notable.

Despite his problems with Kim Kardashian, the rapper kanye-west he attended the game with his two oldest sons, North West and Saint West.

Justin Bieber and his wife haley bieber They did not miss the opportunity to spend a day together at the great event. Where they were accompanied by the model Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker.

Beyoncé Y Jay Z They were caught enjoying singing and having a great time.

The driver Ellen Degeneres attended with his wife Portia de Rossi.

The prince harry he was seen with his cousin, Princess Eugenie.

Another of the actresses who attended the great event with a “mysterious” man, was Charlize Theron.

Without a doubt, Super Bowl fever will always be the perfect event for stars from all walks of entertainment to come together to have a great time.

