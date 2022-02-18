Jennifer Aniston’s tic in Friends that everyone overlooked

After years, a fan discovered that Jennifer Aniston always made a gesture in Friends and that no one had noticed until now. Look!

Over the years, Friends continues to be one of the sitcoms of the moment. The series, which was launched in 1994 on the small screen, managed to transcend and become one of the favorite programs of different generations. To this day, its cast is still present in Hollywood, although only a few have achieved a successful career. And one of them was Jennifer Aniston.

The actress managed to succeed in Hollywood and was part of different productions. But, without a doubt, Friends was what marked her career forever. Ella’s character from Rachel Green, a spoiled girl who manages to become an independent woman over time, managed to conquer the entire audience. Either because of her charisma, way of being, clothing or her beauty. However, there is something that the actress did that many people did not realize. Apparently, Rachel had a tic that everyone missed but now it’s gone viral.

Rachel Green’s Tick

Recently, a tiktoker published a video that exposed a tic that the character had in Friends and that everyone probably overlooked. The boy discovered that every time Rachel Green is about to say a revealing phrase she clears her tongue or clears her throat. We leave you the video below:

As we uncover this Rachel Green tick, Jennifer Aniston and the cast of Friends are gearing up for a reunion that will air on HBO Max. A few months ago, Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) confirmed Rob Lowe on her podcast ‘Literally!’ that they had already started to do some things for the reunion. Apparently, they had filmed some scenes virtually for the reunion: “I’ve already done pre-shooting for that, so it’s definitely being done because I’ve already filmed something.”

Now it has been HBO’s content director, Casey Bloys, who in an interview with ‘Entertainment Weekly’ has been asked about the status of the project: «I don’t know exactly. I imagine they are doing a few things here and there. But yes, the idea is that they are together. The situation due to COVID has been complicated – not only for this, but for all television production. So we’re dealing with that, but it will be this spring.”