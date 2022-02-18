https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220218/jennifer-aniston-secret-salads-that-make-her-53-years-old-look-enviable-1121862625.html

Jennifer Aniston’s ‘secret salads’ that make her look enviable at 53

Jennifer Aniston’s ‘secret salads’ that make her look enviable at 53

Actress Jennifer Aniston is famous for leading a healthy lifestyle and a balanced diet. Perhaps this is the reason why she can boast a … 02.18.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-18T09:48+0000

2022-02-18T09:48+0000

2022-02-18T09:50+0000

Lifestyle

???? people

???? feeding

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content /html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/12/1121862418_97:87:2662:1530_1920x0_80_0_0_0685631f78188f56fb1542ff21e23a71.jpg

As revealed by Aniston’s co-star of the series Friends Courtney Cox, on the set of filming, Jennifer ate the popular Cobb salad that contains lettuce, avocado, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese, tomatoes, chives and black pepper. But the actress decided to improve the recipe by adding “turkey bacon and chickpeas”. It should be noted that Aniston is a big fan of chickpeas. On another occasion she shared the recipe for another wonderful salad. Both salads are rich in vitamins, minerals and other essential nutrients. As for chickpeas, they are a good source of vegetable protein, calcium, potassium and fiber. They help regulate digestion and thus facilitate weight loss. They also help satiate appetite and strengthen bones and muscles. They are very beneficial for cardiovascular health thanks to the presence of omega-3 fatty acids, very good for the heart and blood vessels. Finally, they are able to reduce cholesterol levels and blood sugar.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220217/this-condiment-will-help-you-lower-your-blood-sugar-for-months-1121798466.html

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220211/this-is-what-happens-if-you-drink-lime-water-every-day-1121523332.html

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2022

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

en_ES

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/12/1121862418_113:0:2844:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c1a8a075f4617de8533d9cda8fd7ff23.jpg

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

???? people, ???? food