Jennifer Aniston turns 53; a review of his life

american actress Jennifer Aniston She turns 53 this Friday, February 11, 2022. The daughter of actors John Aniston and Nancy Dow was born in 1969 in New York, USA.

As published by the ABC medium, his childhood was marked by various adversities, including the problems on the school and the separation from her parents when she was 10 years old.

With a precedent of acting in the family Aniston He also decided to embark on the acting career. She studied at New York’s High School of the Performing Arts and in 1990 made her big debut in the movie ‘Camp Cucamonga’.

Success on ‘Friends’

Then he had other appearances without much fame until in 1994 he would star in Rachel Green in the popular television series friends. His performance would be worth a grammys in 2000. This role marked a milestone in the career of the actress.

He would later star as principal actress other films such as ‘A fake wife’, ‘Mystery on board’, ‘Living with my ex’, ‘The bounty hunter’, among others.

In the field of love, Aniston went through three divorces. The one that generated the most commotion in the entertainment world was her separation with Brad Pittwhom he married in 2000 and had a five-year relationship.

Pitt would end up falling in love with Angelina Jolie After they shared two roles in the movie ‘Mr. and Mrs Smith’.



