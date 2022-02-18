Jennifer Aniston stands up to those who question her for not being a mother

Jennifer Aniston is one of the American actresses most loved by the general public since she rose to international fame thanks to her character as Rachel Green in ‘Friends’. Her successful professional career and her romance for years with Brad Pitt made the artist also one of the faces most persecuted by the gossip press.. It should be remembered that Aniston became “America’s girlfriend” after her divorce with the actor where many began to speculate about the actress’s sentimental life.

Some speculation that drags today since Jennifer Aniston still has to deal with comments in bad taste on social networks where she is questioned about not having been a mother. Many users criticize that the actress put her professional career ahead of her. The American, married to the ‘haters’, breaks her silence and explodes against all those who question her most intimate life. “What does anyone know about what’s happening to me from a personal or medical point of view,” he begins by saying in an interview for ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

“I used to take it very personally, the pregnancy rumors and the whole ‘oh, she’s chosen her career over children’ thing. But it’s like, ‘You have no idea what’s going on with me personally, medically…’ They don’t know anything and it was very painful and terrible,” she explains. Jennifer Aniston makes it clear that she does not agree at all with this notion that women are incomplete if they are not successful, if they are not married or if they do not have children.

Your feminist plea

“What the tabloids and the media did to people’s personal lives then, normal people are doing now. Even though I haven’t read a tabloid in a long time, am I still going to have twins? Am I going to be a miracle mother at 52 years old? ”, She continues while making fun of the multiple rumors that circulate about her. The actress also launches a feminist statement: “Men can marry as many times as they want, they can marry younger women in their 20s or 20s. Women are not allowed that.”