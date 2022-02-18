Javier Bardem said that the Spanish are minorities

Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” was controversial from the start, with many criticizing Spaniard Bardem for playing a Cuban-American icon. (“That’s what I do for a living,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in December. “I try to be the person I’m not.”) On Tuesday, after Bardem won his fourth Academy Award nomination, he defended himself against fears that he was playing down minority representatives through statements reported by a Spanish newspaper. The country.

To translate: “Let’s talk about Hispanic minorities,” Bardem said during a February 8 press conference in Madrid to discuss the candidacy. How many Spanish characters are there in world cinema? no one. There are characters from Latin America. I know what I’m talking about when I talk about minorities. And we need to support minorities, but we also need to support those of us who are minorities, who face representation from other minorities.”

Hollywood is in a constant conversation about whitewashing and authentic directing, but in Bardem’s opinion, performing only with Spaniards would leave him with few pictures. Like any actor, he is always on the hunt for a meaty role, and the opportunity to play someone as complex as Arnaz under the direction of Aaron Sorkin is rare.

Hollywood also has a long history of seeing Spanish-speaking actors and all Spanish-speaking cultures as interchangeable, be it Spain itself, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia or Cuba. Hollywood productions lack roles that delve into the people and culture of Spain, which has a very rich history and represents 47 million residents, 17 autonomous regions and nine languages ​​other than the dominant Spanish.

But comparing the desire and need to have movie characters from Spain, a country, with the desire to represent Latin America risks reducing a region of 663 million people in 20 countries, and many other ethnic groups, including indigenous cultures and languages. inside – in a monolithic cultural bloc.

Being a minority is more than just numbers; Hollywood also does a poor job of representing 46 million Argentines, and the same could be said outside of Latin America and also around the world: Where are the 32 million Malaysians in Hollywood movies? However, being in the minority means not only the data, but also the bias, discrimination, and oppression these people experience. His fellow Spaniard Pedro Almodóvar, who had come of age as a gay man at the time of dictator Francisco Franco, was a member of a minority group; Bardem is not.





Sure, Bardem has suffered from marginalization in Hollywood. It’s a rite of passage for anyone who doesn’t look like most American actors. Last December, he drew attention to discrimination based on people’s dialects, telling The Hollywood Reporter, why are you having this conversation with people with accents? You have your accent. That’s where you belong. It’s hard. Where is that conversation with English speakers doing stuff like ‘The Last Duel’, since they were supposed to be French for a long time? Central? It’s fine. But with a Spanish accent, Connie? What I mean is that if we want to open a can of worms, let’s open it for everyone.”

Fair enough: why is it okay for American Matt Damon to play a French gentleman with a vague and ambiguous British accent? Or Jared Leto doing what he did in “House of Gucci”? Bardem told THR that when he came to Hollywood, he hoped he wouldn’t set the tone and background on him. “It’s someone’s energy that has to belong,” he said. “And make everyone understand that just because he’s a foreigner, he doesn’t need to be put in a box.”

Bardem’s business group is an unusual example of such evasion. He has been able to negotiate race and nationality in a way not unlike the ethnically ambiguous roles that make up the careers of Vin Diesel or Dwayne Johnson while receiving an award of recognition neither has touched. Anton Chigurh in “No Country for Old Men,” which earned Bardem his first Oscar, is not coded as Latino or Hispanic. He was Bond villain Raul Silva in “Skyfall” and Freemen leader Stilgar in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dunes,” a character who, like all Fremen characters, is clearly coded as MENA (Middle East and North Africa). Meanwhile, many cryptic roles like Latinx continue to play out stereotypes.

The past year has been a milestone for Latinx representation in movies, from “In the Heights” to “Encanto” and Best Supporting Actress nominee Ariana DeBose for West Side Story, who is Puerto Rican, white, African-American and Italian. , but says she is You don’t recognize any specific breed. Hollywood still has a long way to go to properly reflect the diversity of the world we live in. Seeing minorities as a mere numbers game is detrimental to true representation and efforts to achieve it.

