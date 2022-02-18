It could be the new 10 of Chivas, it is better that Angulo and Leaño feel it for the guy

Jesús Angulo is not at his best level, and Leaño could replace him with a player from the quarry.

February 17, 2022 09:37 a.m.

The bad streak of Chivas since the arrival of Marcelo Michel Leano to the team’s bench could come to an end with the incorporation of some footballers from the basic forces, whom firewood has not given the opportunity.

Marcelo Michel Leano he has only obtained 4 wins in the 14 games he has led since matchday 10 of the previous tournament, and some players like Jesus Angle They have been losing the good level they showed in the previous tournament.

That is why Marcelo Michel Leano could take into account players like Sebastian Perez Bouquetthe jewel of the quarry of Chivas and that he has not had enough opportunities to show himself in the first team because firewood I would consider him too young.

The numbers of Sebastián Pérez Bouquet with Leaño in Chivas

Sebastian Perez Bouquet debuted in the first team Chivas on day one of this tournament, but firewood He has only given him 20 minutes in two games to show himself, time in which he has left some brushstrokes of his quality.

