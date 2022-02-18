Impressive first trailer for ‘Elvis’, the biopic of the king of rock with Tom Hanks and Austin Butler

At a time when biopics and biographical series are the order of the day, it was practically impossible for Elvis Presley did not have its own film; which is starring austin butler as the king of rock and the multi-awarded Tom Hanks gives life to the controversial Colonel Parker.

This Thursday was finally released the first trailer for the film inspired by the born in Tupelo, Mississippiand that revolutionized the world of music at the beginning of the second half of the 20th century.

According to the synopsis for the film, titled simply Elvisthis work “explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), and his complicated relationship with his enigmatic agent, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks)”.

“The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning more than 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to unprecedented stardom, set against the backdrop of the cultural landscape in the United States. At the center of that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge)”, reads the brief description.

“There’s a young singer from Memphis, Tennessee. Give him a warm Hayride welcome, Mr. Elvis Presley!” Baz Luhrmann’s first trailer for Elvis goes BIG. Austin Butler and Tom Hanks star, in theaters June 24. pic.twitter.com/XMOHTpGFle — Fandango (@Fandango) February 17, 2022

When is ‘Elvis’ released?

The film has been in the works for several years, so it will finally see the light of day this year, after the COVID-19 pandemic begins to give way and people return little by little to the movie theaters.

In this way, the film will arrive in theaters in Latin America the next July 14date on which the famous “elvismania” of its millions of followers around the world will revive.

However, in U.S will be released on June 24.

First official poster of the film #ELVIS, the biopic of Elvis Presley starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks that will hit theaters on June 24. ????????????#ElvisMovie pic.twitter.com/fj8wAmXD0l – From La Butaca ???????? (@Desde_LaButaca_) February 17, 2022

The biopic era

The king of rock tape will seek to emulate the success that the movie had a couple of years ago Bohemian Rhapsodywhich tells the story of Queen and Freddie Mercury; it won four awards Oscar in the 2019 edition.

Another biopic that had great reception among the public and critics was Rocketmanwhich tells the story of Elton John; and won the Oscar for best original song at the 2020 ceremony.

One of Elvis’s generation mates, Johnny Cashalso had great success with his 2005 biographical film, walk the line; which gave the Oscar for best actress to Reese Witherspoon.