‘I doubted how I should lead Huesca’

Nacho Ambriz spoke about the causes that kept him away from Spanish football despite the fact that his intention was to stay and do race in Europe. The helmsman was interviewed for the ‘TUDN’ program ‘Línea de 4’ and clarified the reason for his return after directing the Huesca of the Second division.

The coach also said he was lucky to return to Mexico and to be in front of Toluca who have given him facilities to be able to lead the Scarlets comfortably.

“I feel very happy, happy to be here, from the experience I had in Spain. I was also wrong, I doubted the way I wanted the team to play, the results did not accompany me either, that made a dream I had of going to stay for a long time made me come back, but today I am happy to be in a new institution that has just turned 105 years old, with one of the best directors I have come across Francis Suinaga Y Antonio Sinha that have allowed me to feel at home”.

Ambriz was presented with the choriceros on December 1, 2021, currently his work has placed the squad in position 7 of the general table of the MX League with 9 units.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: AMERICA LAUNCHED A PROMOTION FOR VACCINATED PEOPLE: TICKETS FOR 25 PESOS