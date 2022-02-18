Hillsong: Documentary Trailer Exposing Chris Pratt and Justin Bieber’s Church Abuses

The controversy linked to religion is not a foreign issue in the world of entertainment. Discovery Plus recently released the trailer for Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed, a documentary in serial format that will delve into the famous Australian church that over time has become a machine of devotion to Jesus Christ and a lot of money. According to the material information (via Variety), former members of the organization are interviewed to narrate their traumatic experiences in it.

Do not miss: Jurassic World: Dominion | Sam Neil talks about how much fun she had coming back to the franchise

Founded in 1983 by Brian Y Bobby Houston, long-time pastors, the Hillsong Church is professing Christianity and has grown from Australia to extents we never thought possible. It has offices in Europe, Africa, Asia and all of America, including one in the city of Monterrey, Mexico. One of his main objectives was to expand to carry the word of God and currently manages multi-million dollar fortunes. But it seems that not everything is faith and salvation in this church. You can watch the trailer for Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposednext:

Hillsong describes herself as a contemporary Christian: “Overwhelmed by the gift of salvation we have found in Jesus, we have a heart for authentic worship, a passion for the local church, and a mission to see the kingdom of God established throughout the earth. .” However, not a few members have come and gone to tell the world about their bitter experiences. Discovery Plus offers a brief description of the content that we will see in the documentary:

We invite you to read: James Gunn confirms that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the team’s farewell

With more than 150,000 members worldwide, Hillsong has recently been embroiled in a scandal. ‘Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed’ will profile numerous former church members who have come forward to share harrowing claims of trauma, abuse, financial and employment exploitation that created a culture of chaos within the church. The series will also examine how Hillsong was able to become a global brand, while uncovering the truth behind recent scandal headlines and shedding light on the fine line between culture, corporation and cult.

It is worth mentioning that stars of the entertainment industry such as Justin Bieber and Chris Pratt belong to this church, the latter has often fallen into controversy for his beliefs and for belonging to Hillsong. In 2019, Elliot Page accused the church of practicing homophobia and discrimination against LGBT people, for which Pratt He responded via Instagram, reiterating his faith in Christianity and noting that his church is open to everyone regardless of sexual orientation.

Howard Leepresident of TLC Streaming and Network Originals, shared a statement about Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposedhoping that the material will open viewers’ eyes to the history and practices of this church:

Hillsong’s is an incredibly compelling story that we wanted to explore. Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed’ will take viewers on an eye-opening journey that will provide new insights into a controversy that continues to be examined.

In 2021, brian houston He resigned from his position as senior pastor of the church after being accused by the Australian authorities of concealing the crime of sexual abuse. Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed It will arrive on the Discovery Plus platform on March 24 and its three episodes will be released simultaneously.

You may also be interested in: Elvis, by Baz Luhrmann, presents his first official trailer