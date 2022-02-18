From Gilded Breastplates To Brass Cuffs: Celebrities Who Stole The Show With Schiaparelli’s Anatomical Jewelry

Italian fashion house Schiaparelli, named after its founder Elsa Schiaparelli, is rewriting the rules of fashion in gold and brass. Its Texas-born creative designer, Daniel Roseberry, is credited with reviving the surreal designs that were once the brand’s signature. Nowadays, celebrities like cardi b, Adele, RihannaBella Hadid, Kim KardashianMister, Lady GagaY Zendayaamong many more, you can’t get enough of the maximalist league of fashion that Schiaparelli is charting for world wardrobe history.

While for most brands and their collections, jewelry it’s often an afterthought, an accessory to complement and underline, for Roseberry it’s center stage for all the drama she likes to mold into her outfits. From breastplates of gold to anatomical jewelry that stuns and shocks, Roseberry loves the human form, and her experimentation with it is giving ‘haute couture’ new meaning and possibilities. Her designs are grotesque; they do not underline, they take center stage, the position that corresponds to them.

Here’s a look at some of Schiaparelli’s era-defining looks worn by today’s fashion icons:

At WADA 2021Cardi B chose anonymity (but not really) at Schiaparelli couture when she donned a strapless black gown with an attached tulle veil and sleeves studded with pierced gold studs. While most would opt for earrings and a necklace, Cardi B is hardly known for taking the downtrodden part. She opted for a custom gold face mask with Swarovski piercings and earrings that mimicked the human eye in an exaggerated way. It was a look to remember.

At the inauguration of US President Joe Biden, Lady Gaga She wore one of her most modest outfits. But the golden dove that rested proudly on the bodice of her custom, bulletproof-stitched couture gown by Schiaparelli caught the eye. The golden dove carrying an olive branch is an established symbol of peace and hope.

The past few years have been the most exciting in Kim K’s fashion history as she has evidently stepped out of her comfort zone to give the world some looks to remember for a lifetime, beyond the met gala stairs. Her custom Schiaparelli six-pack bodice in jaguar green paired with a silky green skirt and oversized drop earrings is something fashion hadn’t caught her eye on.

How do you stand out in a simple, basic black wool crepe dress? Hammering gold into human lungs covered in Swarovski crystals. Bella Hadid brought this iconic look to life in Cannes in 2021.

Rihanna with gold resin bust, brass cuffs and leather shoes with metal toes by Schiaparelli for the cover of stunned magazine.

Chiara Ferragni in a “gold trompe l’oeil bust in metallic resin adorned with a padlock collar and cool navy blue wool extra wide leg pants with gold embroidered tape measure belt, and a pair of black satin pointed toe pumps gold and silver nails”, as shared by the official Instagram account of the brand.

In another look at Schiaparelli, cardi b he wore a tweed jacket with a liquid gold hat and link necklaces with a ‘pendant’ that looked like half a face with a tear coming out of one eye, cast in gold of course.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja he is one of the few Indian celebrities to have worn Schiaparelli. For the cover of the 13th anniversary of Harper’s Bazaar Indiashe wore a Schiaparelli couture ensemble with matching earrings and glasses.

???? For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!