Frank Pesce, the actor who worked on the most successful movies and series of the 80s, died

Frank Pesce died, the actor who participated in the most successful films of the eighties and had a film based on his own life

The actor Frank Pescewho participated in many of the blockbuster films of the eighties, such as A detective on the loose in Hollywood, top gun Y flashdance, died at the age of 75 due to complications from his state of dementia. The incident occurred on February 6, but the news was released this Wednesday.

A friend of great stars and the fetish actor of several directors, Pesce came to participate twice in a film that was based on his own life. Is about 29th Street and portrays the moment in which he became a lottery winner in New York, his hometown. The film, released in 1991, had him as a screenwriter with James Franciscus and was directed by George Gallo. There, he personifies his older brother Vito, while Dani Aiello put himself in the shoes of his father and Anthony LaPaglia was chosen to play him.

Pesce alongside Danny Aiello and Anthony LaPaglia

The plot takes place in 1976 and the protagonists are Frank, a very lucky young man, and his father, who seems to be haunted by bad fortune. One day, Frank buys a lottery ticket and discovers that he has a high chance of winning the jackpot. However, the debts that his father has with the mafia put him in serious trouble when they start looking for him to keep the ticket. Despite the fact that in fiction the character manages to win the jackpot, in real life Pesce only became a finalist.

However, 1976 ended up being one of the luckiest years for the flesh and blood Frank. That year he got his first television role in the series Police Story and debuted on the big screen in none other than Rocky. His role did not even have dialogues, he was a simple spectator in one of the contests, but from that experience he took one of his greatest friends: Sylvester Stallone.

Owner of a frank smile, always affectionate and with the right words, from those first steps Pesce became one of the people most loved by those who worked with him. In an interview given to Variety, his girlfriend, Tammy Scher, explained: “I met Frank at a very bad time in my life. He always said that he saved me and he was right. I had never met anyone like him. Frank had more strength than any other living person or fictional character. He was always entertaining, intriguing and fascinating… he was not afraid to approach anyone. Celebrities were flocking to be near him as he had an encyclopedia of knowledge about music and movies.” David Permut, who produced 29th Street He was also full of praise: To say that Frank was one of a kind would be an understatement..

Along with his great friend Sylvester Stallone

With Stallone he returned to work some time later in Hell’s Tavern and Brutal Doom. Other of his great friends in the industry were Robert Forster, Eddie Murphy and Tony Danza, with whom he also shared the set on several occasions. Also, he was one of the favorite actors of star producer of the eighties and nineties Don Simpson and George Gallo, with whom he first worked in escape at midnight and who would later direct the film based on his life.

His film career spanned four decades, and he participated in more than 50 films, including american gigolo (1980), the naked sun (1980), street violence (1980), flashdance (1983), A detective on the loose in Hollywood (1984), The red car (1984), top gun (1986), police violence (1988), escape at midnight (1988), brutal conviction (1989), the relentless (1989), trapped in paradise (1994), my neighbor the killer 2 (2004), the sex network (2009), Robbery in the heights (2011), Reckoning (2013), The Expendables 3 (2014) and Creed: Champion’s Heart (2015).

On television, he was also part of some of the most remembered programs of the end of the last century: kojak (1977/1978), The fantastic car (1983), Air Wolf (1985), Miami Division (1985), reasonable doubts (1992) and Who sends whom? 1985/1992), among others.

Fish had no children. Along with Scher, she is survived by his brother, Vito Pesce; nieces Vanessa Pesce and Danielle Pesce; and sister-in-law Catherine Pesce. He will be buried in New York on February 18 at Saint Raymond’s Cemetery in the Bronx.