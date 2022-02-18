Francis Ford Coppola is the latest to join the fashion of criticizing Marvel movies

According to Francis Ford Coppola, Marvel movies have ruined the success of studio films like Dune or No Time to Die from the James Bond saga. we explain it

There are already many who criticize the marvel movies resorting to the hackneyed speech that they ruin the competition. The latter, after renowned directors such as Martin Scorsese, Ridley Scott or Roland Emmerichis Francis Ford Coppoladoes so with an argument, to say the least, peculiar.

According to Mr. Coppola, the cinema of Marvel Studio has ruined films like dunes or no time to die, the latest installment in the Bond saga. Detail that is especially striking, given the success of both films, which are among the highest grossing of 2021 and are considered notable successes despite the pandemic. What’s more, the second installment of the adaptation of the play by Frank Herbert.

If we look at the list of the highest-grossing films of 2021, the year of the full pandemic crisis, we see that No Time to Die appears in fourth position with a collection of more than 774 million dollars (three times its budget), while Dune is in 11th place with more than 400 million dollars (more than double its budget).

Here’s What Francis Ford Coppola Has Said About Marvel’s Superhero Movies

Specifically, the director of such renowned films as the trilogy of The Godfather states in statements to GQ that:

“Studio movies used to exist. Now there are Marvel tapes. And what is a Marvel movie? A Marvel movie is a prototype movie that gets made over and over and over and over to look different. Even talented people, you could take Dune, made by Denis Villeneuve, an extremely talented and gifted artist, and you could take No Time To Die, directed by… Gary? Cary Fukunaga: extremely gifted, talented, magnificent artists, and you could take both movies, and you and I could take the same sequence from both and put them together. The same sequence where all the cars crash into each other. They all have that stuff, and they almost have to, if they’re going to justify their budget. And those are the good movies and the talented filmmakers.”

As we see, Coppola does not find anything special in structuring a cohesive universe with more than twenty films and a dozen series that, in addition, is in full growth and that, moreover, allows Marvel Studios to take risks on several occasions, as seen with The Eternals or with WandaVision.

Another peculiar and anecdotal point of the matter is that, if we look at the past, in a certain way Francis Ford Coppola’s family has actively participated in this growth of Marvel’s superhero cinema. Let’s not forget that the director of works like Bram Stoker’s Dracula or Self Defense is Nicholas Cage’s unclewhom we have already seen playing the Ghost Rider in Ghost Rider and its sequel, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.

In any case, everyone can say what they want, and if Francis Ford Coppola has wanted to join the fashion of criticizing Marvel movies, he is free to do so, of course.