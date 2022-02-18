Fortnite x Uncharted: Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer skins now available

With the change of the store from February 18, 2022 at 01:00 CET, the skins Nathan Drake Y chloe frazer from Unchartedpreviously announced, finally arrived at the store of fortnite battle royale. These new skins of the store belong to the Season 1 from Fortnite Chapter 3. In this news we tell you what price they have to content bring and how to get them:

How to get Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer skins from Uncharted in Fortnite

Official art of the skins Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer in Fortnite

As we have commented in the introductory paragraph of this news, all the uncharted items They arrived at the Fortnite Battle Royale store for the first time on February 18, 2022. They are skins from the store that you have to buy with paVos, the virtual currency of Fortnite. At the time we write this news, all these objects appear in the “Uncharted” of the store:

All Uncharted items are found in the “Uncharted” section of the store

What are all the Uncharted items in Fortnite?

These are all Uncharted items in Fortnite, along with their prices in paVos. As usual, we can buy all these objects in the same lot, or individually:

All Uncharted items in Fortnite

Uncharted Bundle (includes the Nathan Drake skin and its respective additional styles, the Secondhand Cutlass harvesting tool, the Chloe Frazer skin and its respective additional styles, the Chloe Backpack backpacking accessory, the Ax of Parashurama harvesting tool, and the Updated Journal emote ): 2,500 bucks

(includes the Nathan Drake skin and its respective additional styles, the Secondhand Cutlass harvesting tool, the Chloe Frazer skin and its respective additional styles, the Chloe Backpack backpacking accessory, the Ax of Parashurama harvesting tool, and the Updated Journal emote ): 2,500 bucks Skin Nathan Drake (includes a style of Uncharted 4 and another of Tom Holland from the movie): 1,500 paVos

(includes a style of and another of from the movie): 1,500 paVos Skin Chloe Frazer (includes three styles, one of them is your appearance in The Lost Legacy and another of her appearance in the film of the actress Sophia Ali ) + backpacking accessory Chloe’s backpack : 1,500 bucks

(includes three styles, one of them is your appearance in and another of her appearance in the film of the actress ) + : 1,500 bucks Second Hand Saber Harvesting Tool : 500 V-Bucks

: 500 V-Bucks Ax of Parashurama Harvesting Tool : 500 V-Bucks

: 500 V-Bucks Updated Daily Gesture: 200 paVos



Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer skins from Uncharted in-game in Fortnite, and all their different styles

As is often the case with this type of lot, the Hawkeyes loading screen is exclusive to the all-item bundle. That is, it is impossible to buy it separately.

As always when we publish a news of this type, we leave you several things that you should take into account:

These objects are bought with paVos a virtual currency that we buy with real money. The current exchange rate is €7.99 per 1,000 paVos .

a virtual currency that we buy with real money. . These items will remain for a limited time in the Fortnite Battle Royale store . It is possible that they will return to the store later, although nobody knows when.

. It is possible that they will return to the store later, although nobody knows when. We can use these objects without problems in all Fortnite game modes : Battle Royale, Creative and Save the World.

: Battle Royale, Creative and Save the World. All of these items are cosmetic.; they do not affect gameplay in any way other than being visual mods.

Sources: Epic Games, Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration