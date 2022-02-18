Fortnite has no gyroscope control on Xbox and some fans are disappointed

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

A few days ago we told you that Fortnite: Battle Royale has been updated on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC to add support for gyroscope controls. This was a welcome option as it was a Nintendo Switch exclusive feature that was loved by many. Unfortunately, with this they left Xbox out and there are fans who are not happy.

As you probably know, the controllers for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S lack a gyroscope. The consequence is that Epic Games is unable to implement this style of aim in the Xbox version of Fortnite: Battle Royale. Despite that, disappointment has been inevitable for many players, who have raised their voices.

Through Twitter, Xbox users have indicated that they find it “great” that Fortnite: Battle Royale be compatible with the gyroscope. However, they believe the option puts the Xbox community at a disadvantage, as PlayStation users can use it for better aiming, even though the option disables aim assist.

“Great idea. But Xbox doesn’t have a gyroscope on the controls and cross-play is almost mandatory. And if gyroscope controls turn out to be more viable than sticks, then Xbox gamers will be at a disadvantage compared to all platforms,” ​​user JayMister explained.

“Gyro and stick aiming IS much better than stick alone and brings consoles closer to mouse accuracy. Microsoft NEEDS to be pressured into adding full gyroscope support, not just for Xbox, but for all xinput,” said Rafario 448.

Gyro + Stick aiming IS much better than stick only aim, and brings consoles much closer to mouse precision. really, microsoft NEEDS to be pressured to not only add gyro support not only for xbox, but for xinput as a whole. – Rafario (@rafario448) February 15, 2022

I wish Xbox had gyro controls on Fortnite???? — Hunter Glazner???? (@x3xHunter) February 17, 2022

Fortnite really said fuck xbox with the new Gyro thing then yeah ???? — Yupty ???? (@YuptyBrer) February 15, 2022

Gyro controls on everything BUT Xbox ???? Pain. pic.twitter.com/oykUztqv4t — ABXY ????️‍????⃤ (@alexABXY) February 15, 2022

Very happy to see gyro controls becoming more common outside of Switch with Fortnite and HFW. Xbox controllers are by far my favourite, but it looks like the omission of gyro senors may bite them in the ass. https://t.co/g5fimS9KQy — dhurky ???? (@dhurkyy) February 17, 2022

At this point, I’ll be amazed if we don’t see an updated Xbox controller with Gyro. Fortnite implementing it is the sort of move that could make it more of a standard. — Jawmuncher (@Jawmuncher) February 15, 2022

We will see if this option turns out to be really used by the players and little by little it approaches to be the standard for the industry. If so, we imagine that at some point Xbox will offer a controller with this option.

And you, what do you think about it? Do you use Xbox and would like to be able to complement your aim with motion controls? Tell us in the comments.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.

