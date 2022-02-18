Finally! This is how Tom Hanks and Austin Butler look in the Elvis Presley biopic | Video
After many years, rock & roll fans will finally have a biopic inspired by ‘The King’, Elvis Presley himself. 02.18.2022, Sputnik World
This February 17, the first preview of Elvis was released, a film directed by Baz Luhrmann and whose premiere in the United States is scheduled for June of this year. In the first images of this long-awaited film we see the protagonists Austin Butler and Tom Hanks playing Elvis Presley and his representative, Colonel Tom Parker, respectively. The sequence begins with a young Elvis discovering gospel music and then shows us his first performance, all narrated by Hanks. Classics like Suspicious minds, Heartbreak hotel, Jailhouse rock and Unchained melody are heard throughout the trailer. Being the king of rock & other historical figures will also appear in this film, such as bluesmen BB King and Sister Rosetta Tharpe played by Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Yola Quartey, respectively, and rock legend Little Richard, performed by Alton Mason. Of the few details that What is known about the film is that it will focus on the relationship between Colonel Tom Parker and Elvis Presley, covering practically the entire career of the singer.
