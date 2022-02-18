Finally! This is how Tom Hanks and Austin Butler look in the Elvis Presley biopic | Video

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220218/finally-this-is-like-tom-hanks-and-austin-butler-in-the-elvis-presley-biographical-tape–video-1121852254.html

Finally! This is how Tom Hanks and Austin Butler look in the Elvis Presley biopic | Video

Finally! This is how Tom Hanks and Austin Butler look in the Elvis Presley biopic | Video

After many years, rock & roll fans will finally have a biopic inspired by ‘The King’, Elvis Presley himself. 02.18.2022, Sputnik World

2022-02-18T01:41+0000

2022-02-18T01:41+0000

2022-02-18T01:41+0000

Lifestyle

???? people

Tom Hanks

???? art and culture

rock

music

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/12/1121852593_156:0:1594:809_1920x0_80_0_0_568fe3265182407db2d85c5b340b8b72.jpg

This February 17, the first preview of Elvis was released, a film directed by Baz Luhrmann and whose premiere in the United States is scheduled for June of this year. In the first images of this long-awaited film we see the protagonists Austin Butler and Tom Hanks playing Elvis Presley and his representative, Colonel Tom Parker, respectively. The sequence begins with a young Elvis discovering gospel music and then shows us his first performance, all narrated by Hanks. Classics like Suspicious minds, Heartbreak hotel, Jailhouse rock and Unchained melody are heard throughout the trailer. Being the king of rock & other historical figures will also appear in this film, such as bluesmen BB King and Sister Rosetta Tharpe played by Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Yola Quartey, respectively, and rock legend Little Richard, performed by Alton Mason. Of the few details that What is known about the film is that it will focus on the relationship between Colonel Tom Parker and Elvis Presley, covering practically the entire career of the singer.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220217/aqui-perreamos-solas-mexicanas-se-organan-para-tener-concierto-de-bad-bunny-solo-para-mujeres-1121840652.html

2022

Sputnik World

contact@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

en_ES

Sputnik World

contact@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/12/1121852593_335:0:1414:809_1920x0_80_0_0_5c946d5886f2ca9f851edf86321aff33.jpg

???? people, tom hanks, ???? arts and culture, rock, music

Follow us onGoogle news

After many years, rock & roll fans will finally have a biopic inspired by ‘The King’, Elvis Presley himself.

This February 17, the first preview of Elvisa film directed by Baz Luhrmann and whose premiere in the United States is scheduled for June this year.

In the first images of this long-awaited film we see the protagonists Austin Butler and Tom Hanks playing Elvis Presley and his representative, Colonel Tom Parker, respectively.

The sequence begins with a young Elvis discovering music gospel to then show us their first performance, all narrated by Hanks. Classics like suspicious minds, heart break hotel, jailhouse rock Y unchained melody.

Being the king of rock & roll himself, other historical figures will also appear in this film, such as bluesmen BB King and Sister Rosetta Tharpe played by Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Yola Quartey, respectively, and rock legend Little Richard, in charge of AltonMason.

Of the few details that are known about the film is that it will focus on the relationship between Colonel Tom Parker and Elvis Presley, covering virtually the entire career of the singer.

Bad Bunny, Puerto Rican singer - Sputnik World, 1920, 02.17.2022

“Here we perreamos alone”: Mexicans organize themselves to have a Bad Bunny concert for women only

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker