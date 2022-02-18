Ferran Torres scored and his uniform did not have a Barça shield

In the score of the Barcelona tie, it was noted that Ferran Torres’ uniform did not have the shield or the brand that sponsors the clothing

Barcelona attacking midfielder Ferran Torres scored the equalizing goal between Barcelona and Napoli, without the club’s crest or branding on his shirt.

Ferrán Torres scored the equalizer against Napoli. Getty Images

After the maximum penalty was sanctioned for Barcelona through the VAR at the beginning of the second half, after the hand inside the area by Juan Jesús, Spanish midfielder Ferran Torres scored from eleven paces the goal that tied Barcelona.

The signing of Barcelona was participatory and although he had nine shots, only one was on goal, it was the shot he made from the penalty spot.

After the annotation and the return of Barcelona to the match, he highlighted that, during the celebration, the player of the Blaugrana team did not have the club’s shield on his jersey as well as the sports brand that sponsors the Culé team.

Everything indicates that the soccer player changed his jersey for the second half, after in the first 45 minutes he appeared in his full clothing by having the sports brand’s shield and logo on the shirt.

The Spanish soccer player played the remainder of the game without the brand’s logo, in addition to the club’s shield, being highlighted by fans through social networks, after appearing repeatedly in the second half losing the opportunity to place in advantage to Barcelona.