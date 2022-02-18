Fans celebrate that Pokémon Legends: Arceus recovers something lost in modern Pokémon games – Nintenderos

One thing that people really liked about the Pokémon games was special events to get mythical and legendary Pokémon. In those days, when you received a Mystery Gift, you weren’t given the Pokémon directly, but you could get a key item that triggered a small themed event that allowed you to get the specific Pokémon. In more recent generations, this had been lost, with the game offering you the Pokémon directly without prior events.

However, something that the fans are valuing very positively is that the post-game of Pokémon Legends: Arceus recovers this tradition, offering us small events for each mythical and legendary Pokémon. This is a step forward in the franchise that many fans have been missing, and hope that it will return in subsequent installments.

What do you think about it? Do you agree with this? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments!

