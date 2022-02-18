Does Benedict Cumberbatch conflict with MCU movies?

Benedict Cumberbatch revealed that it causes him conflict to star in MCU movies, why?

Vanity Fair had the opportunity to talk with benedict cumberbatch with respect to its holdings in Spider-Man: No Way Home Y The Power of the Dogtwo films that the actor acknowledged have a completely opposite approach, because while the first work is a block buster, the second is a smaller and more intimate film. And regarding this duality, the actor revealed that he feels in conflict:

“Am I working with a Goliath that is killing David? Unless you have a Marvel star financing a movie it’s very difficult to pull off. No matter how important and urgent the story is, no matter how talented, award-winning and appreciated the artist telling a story is.”

This comment from benedict cumberbatch goes along the same lines as expressed in recent months by figures such as Guillermo del Toro, Ben Affleck or George Clooneywho have said that movies with a more adult theme no longer have a place in theaters, although thankfully these stories are finding a place in streaming.

Is it launched against Netflix?

Interestingly, an example of the latter is the film starring the aforementioned actor: The Power of the Dogwhich had its grand premiere in Netflix and he barely had a short tour of the cinematographic complexes, a situation before which he reflects:

“This is to Scott Stuber, Ted Sarandos and everyone running Netflix: Couldn’t they afford to have a longer theatrical release? Maybe not. I do not know. I haven’t actually had this conversation with them, but I would and I will.”

Is it launched against Netflix?

A few months ago, the director behind The Power of the Dog: Jane Campionmade a strong criticism of superhero movies while being interviewed by Variety:

“I hate them. I will never run one. I am very loud and ridiculous. Sometimes you laugh a lot when you see an adult with tights and a cape. I feel like they came from a pantomime.”

Regarding these statements, benedict cumberbatch thinks that both films are equally challenging and have a similar artistic value, this when mentioning “I don’t think these two types of films are artistically exclusive of each other.”

Cinephiles and cinephiles, what do you think?