Discover how to prevent your face from suffering from the “pillow face” effect

Undoubtedly, time passes for everyone, and delaying the signs of aging on the skin is an art that, treated by expert hands, works. In addition, it gives visible results as in the case of Julia Roberts or Penélope Cruz. But there are also many familiar faces who have not chosen their doctors and cosmetic surgeons well and who are now suffering the consequences. The most common problem is, without a doubt, the syndrome pillow-face (pillow face) or Facial Overfilled Syndrome (Facial Overfilling Syndrome). In this sense, the Pillow face refers to faces with excess dermal fillers. An example of this are Tom Cruise, Sylvester Stallone, Nicole Kidman and Meg Ryan, among many others.

The people who come to the aesthetic medicine they do it to look better, be comfortable with themselves and gain self-esteem, but these premises are not always met and that is not everything goes! The issue lies in the loss of naturalness in the features, expressiveness in the gesture and the swelling of the face. For example, on the lips, cheekbones or in a general way on the oval of the face. In the mildest cases, some may maintain a certain youthful appearance, but deep down they have lost their gesture, their essence and the balance of their forms. Or what is even worse, swelling or deformation of the face can occur.

As indicated by the Dr Juncothere are two important factors that condition the aging from 28-30 years, “the loss of facial fat (superficial and deep) and the loss of elasticity of the skin causing sagging due to its excess”. And to compensate for the volume of fat lost and to tighten the skin slightly/moderately, HA (hyaluronic acid) is the main filler substance that is used quickly and in consultation, without surgery. However, the doctor points out that “when the fat is restored and sagging still persists, an alternative in very mild and specific cases may be the use of thread tensioners (their effect lasts one year), but the main solution is the lifting facial. Thus, according to the specialist in plastic and aesthetic surgery, the lifting facial is the only way to remove excess skin, so surgery is necessary in this case.

After 16 years dedicated to both cosmetic surgery and aesthetic medicine in its entirety, Dr. Junco states that “when the use of fillers is over-indicated and their use is exceeded to achieve the tightening and lifting of sagging skin instead of resorting to surgery liftingis when these types of swollen and visibly deformed faces appear”. For this reason, he stresses the importance of a good advice and broad vision of medical options and surgical procedures to address every cosmetic concern.

