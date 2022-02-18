Director Kevin Smith once found an entrance to the Batcave inside Ben Affleck’s house.

It’s no secret that Ben Affleck is a fan of superheroes. But at one point, Affleck took his superhero fandom to another level by building a Bat Cave-like entrance to his home. And the secret stash was discovered by none other than Kevin Smith himself.

How Kevin Smith Found Ben Affleck’s Bat Cave Entrance

Ben Affleck and Kevin Smith | Kevin Winter/ImageDirect.

Kevin Smith has always talked about how much of a fan Ben Affleck is of the Batman character. He even claimed that his decision to play Daredevil was inspired by his passion for the caped crusader.

“This guy has loved Batman for as long as I can remember,” Smith said on the show. hollywood babylon podcast (via Comic Book). “He only did f****** Daredevil because he loved Frank Miller’s work. The Dark Knight Returns. He says, ‘They’re never going to do another Batman, because this was after Batman had nipples and stuff like that.’ So he said, ‘Daredevil is great, and Miller wrote it too.’ So he liked the character, but he was always rooted in Batman.”

But Smith found out just how much of a Batman fan Affleck was when he bought the League of Justice star house.

“I live in Affleck’s old house, and he built a panic room and the entrance was built to look like an entrance to the Batcave. It’s a bookcase where you click a button and the bookcase slides back. He’s the only guy I know who would do something like that,” Smith once told Entertainment Weekly.

As Smith also revealed, building the entrance to the Batcave didn’t come cheap.

“I asked him, ‘How much did it cost to do that?’ He was like, ’50 thousand dollars.’ I was like, ‘It’s worth every damn penny, man.’ That is incredible! if you are going to have Pearl Port, Armageddon write money, build an entrance to the Batcave in your house. So he has always loved the character,” she continued.

Why Kevin Smith Was Surprised Ben Affleck Wanted To Be Batman

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/LkVTXQkj_Ok?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Like many, Kevin Smith was also not expecting the news that Ben Affleck would be cast as Batman in Zack Snyder’s movie. batman vs superman. Although Smith claimed that Affleck was a fan of the character, he thought his career was going in another direction.

“It took me by surprise because I also thought that he was on a different path. He fought to get back from where he was and now he is on top of the mountain. I never would have imagined this movement. Why wouldn’t it just be like, ‘Argo‘fuck you’ to any superhero movie right now, thought Smith.

But soon after, Smith gave his own theory about it.

“And then I realized why: If you ask an 8-year-old, ‘Hey, who’s Robert Downey Jr.?’ they go ‘Iron Man!’ If you ask an 8-year-old, ‘Hey, who’s Ben Affleck?’ They look at you without understanding. Now, at the end of the day, when he plays Batman, he will have professional vitality. He will have earned another 10 years as an actor, not just a director,” Smith realized.

Kevin Smith once wrote a Superman script with Ben Affleck in mind

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/spcXZOAVZiE?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

If Smith had his way, Affleck could have been Superman before he was Batman. According to Yahoo, Smith explained that he was writing a Superman script early in his career. Ben Affleck was the only person who came to mind to play the Man of Tomorrow.

“I was writing it for Affleck,” Smith said. “Ben was getting hot. As if he were there. I think they hired him to Armageddon.… Affleck, he’s a fucking giant, like he’s built like a superhero, built like a giant action figure, particularly with the height. And then he puts the muscles there too. So in my head and in my heart, it was always Ben and Michael Rooker, which was weird. Mallrats meeting.”

RELATED: Ben Affleck Called His Batman in ‘The Flash’ His Favorite Portrayal of the Character