Director Kevin Smith once found an entrance to the Batcave inside Ben Affleck’s house.

It’s no secret that Ben Affleck is a fan of superheroes. But at one point, Affleck took his superhero fandom to another level by building a Bat Cave-like entrance to his home. And the secret stash was discovered by none other than Kevin Smith himself.

How Kevin Smith Found Ben Affleck’s Bat Cave Entrance

Kevin Smith has always talked about how much of a fan Ben Affleck is of the Batman character. He even claimed that his decision to play Daredevil was inspired by his passion for the caped crusader.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker