Davis Cup: Group Stage will be played in September

The Davis Cup Group Stage men’s tennis, which will have 16 teams divided into four groups, of which the first two will access the Direct Elimination Phase, has been rescheduled for Septemberannounced this Thursday the International Tennis Federation.

The Direct Elimination phase is still scheduled for the month of November. From 2022, Davis Cup groups will be played in four cities instead of three, as in 2021, or one, as happened with Madrid in 2019 (the 2020 edition was canceled due to covid-19). So far so much the Group Phase as the Direct Elimination rounds took place in the season finale and were chained together.

Now the two phases separate: in 2022, the first one is scheduled from September 14 to 18 and the second (Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Final) dNovember 23 to 27notes the ITF.

“The host cities should be designated soon, in March. Mods take player experiences into account and the captains, to lighten the calendar by finishing a week before the 2021 edition,” they add.

For the 2022 edition, Russia (defender of the title) and Croatia (runner-up) are automatically qualified for the Group Stage, as well as Serbia and Great Britain, both invited. The other twelve nations will have to go through a Qualifying Round scheduled for March 4 and 5, which takes place according to the old format of duels with a home team and another visitor.