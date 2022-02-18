David Broncano’s awkward question to Michelle Jenner about ‘Paco’s men’

Michelle Jenner It accompanies us on a daily basis more than we think. The actress and dubber gives voice to many fictional characters and we also hear her in several commercials. But also Jenner is Aloy in the expected PlayStation game ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ which will go on sale this Friday, February 18.

With a large package as a gift for Broncano, he appeared on the set of ‘La Resistencia’ to promote the video game and also remembered the anecdote with Grison on his last visit to the show. “He took me in the car to the hospital because my son was in the ICU”, said the musician, remembering that his little boy suffered from epilepsy but that he is already doing great. “I needed a Windows update,” he joked.

Grison himself remembered quite interesting information about the guest, although he warned before “But he has already told it in ‘El Hormiguero'”. And it is that an ancestor of the actress was the discoverer of smallpox vaccine. “I imagine your grandfather chasing Djokovic,” Broncano joked.

David Broncano’s ‘earth, swallow me’ moment



After promoting the video game, the presenter asked him about other works of the actress. “Well, you are going to do the remake of ‘Paco’s men’, right? ”, He assured, to which Jenner replied: “It came out months ago”. “Months?”, the presenter was surprised. “We collect cable and nothing has happened here”, he said when realizing his blunder. The legendary series returned to the screens last September to the delight of its fans who were able to follow the love story of Sarita (Michelle Jenner) and Lucas (Hugo Silva).