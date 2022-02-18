Cynthia Nixon, interview about The Gilded Age and And Just Like That

As I remind Nixon, however, there is a strong contingent of fans of Sex and the City that they loved the new version of the show for all its quirks and, yes, occasional goofy moments. For those who entered with a different set of expectations and were swept away by his often poignant musings on grief, motherhood, and the emotional vagaries of middle ageturned out to be the deepest chapter yet in the lives of these women we’ve come to know so well over the years.

“I feel like people who have been less fanatical about it were really looking for a rehash of the old show,” he confesses. Nixon. ‘If I could do anything differently, I would have made sure we told people in giant letters: This is not Sex and the City. If you’re looking for sex in the city, you should check out the replays. This is a new show for this time and for the new time in the lives of the original characters.’

It is clear that Nixon is so proud of The Gilded Age as for And Just Like That…, and who are part of an impressive career, both appear as important productions in his CV. It’s hard not to get the feeling, though, that for someone as restless as Nixon, there’s no telling what his next move will be.

It seems that right now his priorities are mainly catching up with his family. To confirm that, the youngest son of Cynthia Nixonwhich he had with his wife, the activist and educator Christine Marinoni, in 2011, can be heard happily playing in the background throughout our conversation. ‘My son is very excited today,’ she notes at one point. ‘Hey, Max, can you try yelling a little less?’ he tells her at some point.

As to whether she could be dragged back into the political realm, Nixon is circumspect. “I mean I was very politically engaged before I ran, and I’m still very politically engaged,” she adds. ‘But I really ran because no one else was running against Andrew Cuomo, because he was so famously vindictive that if you ran against him, any political career you had would be over. So that’s why I applied. I couldn’t bear the thought of him going unopposed.’