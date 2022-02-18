Criticism rains down on Baños, Solari and América, who presented a third uniform

Fans expressed their annoyance on social networks with the moment the team is going through in the publications of the new shirt

The America He presented images of the new clothing for his teams, both men’s and women’s, and they immediately rained on him critics to the squad he leads Santiago Solariwhich comes from losing against Mazatlan.

???????? ????????É???????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????? ???????? Introducing the new ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????? ????????????????. With this design we celebrate the colors and vibe of the neighborhood of ????????????????????, a place where football is lived and breathed ALREADY in @AmeShopMx #TheAmericaNeverFor pic.twitter.com/TViNaKnGjN — Club America (@ClubAmerica) February 17, 2022

The Eagles of Americabut especially his coach and Santiago BathsAmericanist president, have their followers very upset.

2 Related

“We carry Coapa in our hearts and we celebrate it with pride with this jersey,” the azulcremas posted on social networks, together with photos where players pose dressed in the third shirt for 2022.

This was enough for people to jump on him with comments like: “Get out Toilets and out Solari“… “Instead of taking out shirts, take out Toilets Y Solari“… “Better stop, but lose”… “The shirt, beautiful, the players who wear it have neither quality nor character to put it on”, among many other opinions.

Likewise, in addition to a series of comments with unrepeatable words, fans also responded with simple hashtags: “#FueraBaños #FueraSolari”.

“The America It never stops, greatness never stops. Coapa never stops, the Eagles never stop”. It was also something that the America posted on the women’s team’s Twitter account, causing people to riot in support of the players and will continue to rail against the squad Solari.

“The greatness that they are dragging on the ground”, highlighting what their women’s team has done on the field: “You do represent what true Americanism is”, was something they pointed out.