Concept Art of Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate in Black Adam

Black Adam/Teth-Adam (Dwayne Johnson) and Doctor Fate/Kent Nelson (Pierce Brosnan) in Black Adam (2022) concept art by BossLogic. Image: BossLogic Twitter (@Bosslogic).

It’s Thursday in the world of PAPER HEROES!. BossLogic shared on Twitter concept art of Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam/Teth-Adam and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate/Kent Nelson in the movie Black Adam (2022), which will be released on July 29, 2022 (USA).

The message: "I can't wait for this movie to be released, knowing all the hard work from everyone involved, including myself and my team at @LineageNYC! @blackadammovie about to go crazy!

Can’t wait for this movie to drop, knowing all the hard work that went into it from everyone involved, me and my team at @LineageNYC included! @blackadammovie about to be crazy! @therock pic.twitter.com/gvKOOw2gQt — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) February 12, 2022

Black Adam was created by writer Otto Binder (1911-1974) and artist CC Beck (1910-1989), debuting in The Marvel Family #1 (Dec. 1945), originally published by Fawcett Comics and currently by DC Comics.

Dr. Kent Nelson is one of several individuals to have taken up the mantle of Doctor Fate, created by writer Gardner Fox (1911-1989) and artist Howard Sherman (1909-1993), who debuted in More Fun Comics #55 ( May 1940), originally published by National Allied Publications, one of the publishers that preceded DC Comics.

Set in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), co-produced by Dwayne Johnson, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Unknown, Non-Stop, Run All Night, Jungle Cruise), written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, co -starring Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher/Al Rothstein, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman/Carter Hall, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone/Maxine Hunkel, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer, Bodhi Sabongui , Mo Amer and Uli Latukefu.

Synopsis: Nearly 5,000 years after being granted the omnipotent powers of the Egyptian gods, and imprisoned just as quickly, Black Adam (Johnson) is released from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique brand of justice on the modern world.

Release dates on the DC Comics movie calendar: The Batman (Batman, March 4, 2022), DC League of Super-Pets (DC League of Super-Pets, May 20, 2022), The Flash (November 4, 2022), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 16 2022), Batgirl (2022), Shazam!: Fury of the Gods (June 2, 2023), Blue Beetle (August 18, 2023).

Black Adam/Teth-Adam (Dawyne Johnson) in Black Adam (2022). Image: The Batman Twitter Blog (@BlogDeBatman).

Doctor Fate/Kent Nelson (Pierce Brosnan) in Black Adam (2022). Image: Huron_Edits Twitter (@the_ninja_huron).

The World Needs Heroes, a DC Comics presentation.

DC FanDome 2021: Black Adam Teaser (2022).

