Christian Benitez marked an era in his time in Mexican soccer. He was Champion with Saints in the Clausura 2008 and, later, with the America in the Clausura 2013 in that emotional Final played against Blue Cross.

However, the road to that crown was very tense, because the Ecuadorian did not have the best relationship with his coach, Michael Herrera. That’s how he revealed it Jose Antonio Garciamanager who sponsored Benitez and worked on atlantean with the ‘Louse‘.

“Herrera had fights with Christian Benítez. Benítez would arrive, wearing my Garcis shoes, and he would tell me: ‘your friend does not put me’. I told: ‘Easy Christian’. We had a meal, being president Ricardo Pelaez and I told him: ‘Miguel, you are going to be Champion and you have to learn to handle figures and you, Christian, if you want to leave Mexican soccer, finish as a scorer, finish well.’

Finally, both the player and the technical director fulfilled their objectives. America was champion, Benitez he went to soccer qatar and Herrera arrived at the Mexican team months later. However, the Ecuadorian attacker died in July of the same year.

