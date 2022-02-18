Christina Aguilera breaks her silence on Britney Spears: “I couldn’t be happier for her” | LOS40 Classic

Many artists have expressed their support for Britney Spears during the long judicial process in which she has been subject to the guardianship of her father. It’s been 13 long years in which the princess of pop could not decide freely about your money or your personal life. Now that she is free, the situation has changed and all the fans and artists close to her have expressed their satisfaction with her.

Christina Aguilera It is the last one that has shown its joy for the liberation of Britney Spears. the singer of Genie In A Bottle he decided to broach the subject, cautiously. “It’s a topic that I definitely want to be careful with because I never want to speak out of turn about someone I have so much respect and admiration for.“. In this way it clarified somewhat why she had not referred until now, what she had been criticized for.

“I’m just going to talk about what I’m comfortable saying, like I said before and I said, ‘I couldn’t be happier for her,'” Christina Aguilera continued. “Every woman deserves to feel empowered and do it as she sees fit”.

Both rose to stardom during the teen pop craze of the late 1990s and early 2000s, so they may have a very similar image of what they’ve experienced in this industry. “Growing up in this business can be crazy, so if someone understands that and understands what it meant at the time, it will definitely be me and her“, he added. And he went on to say that “will always be there” for Britney Spears in case she wants to get closer.

“I love being able to connect like this with other women”Christina Aguilera explained. “It is very important now more than ever, now that we have the ability to connect, that this happens and that we always feel united”, she concluded in the interview with Enrique Santos, in the middle of the promotion of her new album in Spanish, The force.

The industry and its own record companies were in charge, during the first splendor of pop divas, of giving a distorted image in which they got along badly in order to achieve a more polarized public and better sales. A whole marketing strategy that they later they took it upon themselves to deny.

It was soon discovered that the relationship between the two artists is not only good, but also They consider themselves good friends and have supported each other at different times in their career. The situation in which Britney has found herself since 2008, whose legal guardianship was in the hands of her father, made her show her support on social networks. It was after Spears testified in court, where she recounted serious episodes according to which she was experiencing an abuse of power and her life would be subject to total control.