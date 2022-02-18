Chris Hemsworth, unbeatable in a fight in the snow with Elsa Pataky and their children at Christmas

The Hemsworths is having a great time on these special dates. The whole family has enjoyed a very fun plan in the snow that the whole family has attended. Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth They have shared some of the most endearing moments.

As usual, the Hemsworth family He has shown his adventurous spirit and good humor through social networks. On this occasion, they have shared some details of their Christmas plans. And it is that the whole family, from Elsa Pataky to Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend They have enjoyed a few days in the snow.

Chris Hemsworth pranks

“Another romantic day with my super husband” Elsa Pataky said in an Instagram post, where she appeared Chris Hemsworth pushing her on the snow while those present were dying of laughter. In revenge, Elsa chased him by throwing snowballs at him. At the end, Liam Hemsworth he took revenge for the viral pranks and ended up pushing his brother into the snow.

This is how fun family Christmas is being. For its part, Chris Hemsworth He also shared some scenes on his social networks: “‘Dad this year for Christmas I want to fly’. You’re welcome, son,” the Thor actor said wryly as he tossed one of his sons up into the air and it landed in the fluffy snow.

Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks

Liam Hemsworth He has been living in the United States with his girlfriend for some time now. Gabriella Brooks, however, he did not want to miss Christmas with his family. Gabriella Brooks has also been present at the celebrations, and everyone has had a great time playing in the snow and skiing.





Gabriella Brooks and Liam Hemsworth | Instagram

The model, who recently spoke out for the first time about her relationship with Liam Hemsworth, is finishing “one of the best years” of his life in the best company. She and Liam Hemsworth are very much in love, and although they are usually discreet with her relationship, it is becoming more and more common to see them appear together on their social networks.

