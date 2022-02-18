Chiquimarco assured that a penalty should have been scored on Roger Martínez

The controversy reached the Kraken in the final minutes between Mazatlan Y Americawhen savior kings Y Roger Martinez were shot down by Jorge Padilla.

Jorge Antonio Perez Duran went to review the play in the VAR, decided to expel the local player and score a direct free kick.

For Mark Anthony Rodriguez, a penalty should have been awarded, since Perez Duran did not point out the first fault (on Kings), so I had to mark the second (on Roger), which was within the area.

“If he marks her at the moment, the referee should have expelled her, but he lets her run and after that action inside the area there is a more serious kick on Roger Martinez

“Which should you point out, the first or the second? Why does the VAR warn you? The VAR warns him to inform him that there is a penalty, the VAR is not going to warn him that there is an action outside the penalty area due to an obvious scoring opportunity because he does not signal it; however, the clearest and most important play is the most serious and the most serious is the second, the kick towards Roger Martinez.

“So a penalty should have been awarded in favor of the Americathe referee decides to mark the red one in the VAR intervention due to an obvious scoring opportunity, he would buy it for you in the decision if he had only decided that one, but there was a later one and it is the most serious and you have to point out the second one, “he mentioned for TUDN.

