Chicharito Hernndez responds to those who call him old: “Fuck people”

The Mexican attacker Javier Hernndez continues to cause controversy on his social networks, Well, on this occasion Chicharito replied to his followers that they call him old, where I replied that it is no longer the same as before.

“Maybe I already look old, obviously if you see a photo of me from 15 years now, well obviously I look old not carnal? Hahaha… fucking people”, Chicharito commented in a live broadcast from his social networks.

Hernndez has been very active on his social networks in recent weeks, which has put him in the eyes of many people.

After a vacation period, the Mexican attacker returned to activity with the Galaxy, where he already scored his first goal of the year in a preseason commitment prior to the start of the tournament in the MLS.

PHOTO: Imago7

