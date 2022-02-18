Celebrities with Asperger Syndrome who have come a long way

Every February 18, since 2007, the International Asperger Syndrome Dayas a commemoration of the psychiatrist and pediatrician hans-asperger, who stood out for his first studies on atypical neurology. This day is celebrated for raise awareness and inform the population of this disorder that affects social interaction.

People with Asperger’s Syndrome have problems with social, emotional, and communication skills.. For example, someone with Asperger’s might not pick up on other people’s social cues or body language, and might not pick up on the feelings of others. For this reason, she is considered strange, which leads, to a certain extent, towards a Social isolation.

What celebrities have Asperger’s Syndrome

Asperger’s is not an impediment for artists, filmmakers or entrepreneurs to develop their professional career obtaining great merits, such as Tim BurtonSteven SpielbergBill Gates or the protagonist of the film ‘Matrix’, Keanu Reeves.

In the political field, the CIA assured that Vladimir Putinpresident of Russia, also suffers from Asperger’s, as does the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

Lastly, characters as important to the story as Albert Einstein, Isaac Newton, Nicola Tesla, Charles Darwin or Andy Warhol showed certain traits associated with Asperger’s.

Is Asperger Syndrome inherited?

Although not considered an inherited syndrome, there is some resemblance between affected children and their parents. So we can confirm that There are genetic factors involved in the development of this disease.. In conclusion, Asperger’s is not a hereditary syndrome, although it is genetic.

The presence of mutations or polymorphisms related to Asperger’s Syndrome does not mean that the disease will developbut it does imply a greater genetic predisposition to suffer from it.

In any case, Asperger syndrome is not only genetic, but also environmental factors contribute In its development.

Asperger Syndrome: Quiz

To know the genetic predisposition that a person has to develop Asperger’s Syndrome, genetic testing can be done to study the mutations associated with the disease.

Carrying out this genetic test for those people suspected of having Asperger’s Syndrome, or other autism spectrum disorders, can help more accurate and faster diagnosis.

What can Asperger’s be confused with?

There are professionals and experts who consider that Asperger’s Syndrome should be classified separately from autism, while others maintain that the underlying difficulties are the same.

That is to say, this syndrome can be confused with autism, since both present limitations in communication and language. Both people with Asperger’s and autism find it difficult to understand double meanings or irony, and their gestures tend to be inexpressive.

Another point in common is that they have repetitive behaviors or compulsive movementsand they are so interested in some subject that they only think about it.

At what age does Asperger syndrome manifest?

Generally, many children are diagnosed with Asperger’s after the age of 3. Most of them are diagnosed between 5 and 9 years of age.

But nevertheless, symptoms may increase or decrease over time and early intervention services can be of great help.

However, it may be the case that during childhood it is not diagnosed and, already in adulthood, yes. Asperger’s is being diagnosed more and more in adults seeking medical care for mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

If you think you may have this syndrome, it is best to go to a doctor and value it professionally. Perhaps Asperger’s Syndrome is the explanation for your way of being, relating to others and seeing life.