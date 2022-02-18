Celebrities with Asperger break down prejudices and show that inclusion is possible

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg was diagnosed at age 11

Greta Thunberg, Elon Musk and Anthony Hopkins are some of the most recognized characters who have the Asperger syndrome and show that people with this condition can have a full life and develop professionally and socially.

“Asperger’s is often seen as something negative, but the fact is that it doesn’t have to be. You can use it to your advantage,” Greta told reporters.

Director Steven Spielberg and businessman Bill Gates, creator of the Microsoft company, live with this condition

When he first heard about climate change at 8, he couldn’t understand why so little was being done about it and from that moment on he became depressed, stopped talking and eating, and even dropped out of school.

It was only when he received the diagnosis that he was able to make a change in his life: “I began to better understand who I was. To understand why I was not like the others, why I had social relationship problems.

Later, Greta changed schools and was able to put into practice other study methods.

Award-winning actor Anthony Hopkins, 84, also has the syndrome, revealing in a 2017 interview that he was diagnosed at a late age.

Another famous case is that of Elon Musk, the billionaire creator of the companies Tesla and Space X who last year announced on Saturday Night Live that he has Asperger syndrome. “I know I’ve said or posted weird stuff, but it’s just the way my brain works.. To anyone who’s offended I just want to say: I reinvented electric cars and I’m sending people to Mars on a rocket, did you think he was going to be a laid back, normal guy?” he stated.

Director Steven Spielberg and businessman Bill Gatescreator of the Microsoft company, are other personalities who live with this condition.