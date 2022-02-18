Cardi B revealed that she wants to tattoo her second child’s name with Offset on her face | Famous
Cardi-B She is one of the most popular rappers in the world of music, because she has not only made an impact with her songs, she has also conquered her millions of followers with her funny and controversial moments, which she does not hesitate to share on social networks.
In September 2021, the famous took advantage of her more than 120 million followers on Instagram to announce the birth of her second child, who was born as a result of her marriage to him. rapper Offset.
Cardi and her controversial relationship with Offset
Although currently the couple has shown to be happier than ever, their relationship has gone through complicated situations, this is because after starting to date in 2017 they separated on more than one occasion.
The first estrangement occurred in 2018, when TMZ leaked text messages between the interpreter of “Open It Up” and another woman. Later, in 2020, the singer filed for divorce. However, in October of the same year she admitted in a “live” that she had returned with the father of her daughter.
Cardi B wants to tattoo her face
For more than 4 months, the singer of ‘Up’ has kept the identity of her second son, whose name is even unknown, away from the spotlight; However, it seems that the rapper of Dominican origin could make this information known in a peculiar way.
With the naturalness that characterizes her, cardi used your account Twitter to confess to his followers that he wants to tattoo his face, something that was not to the liking of Internet users.
“This is beside the point, but…I’m 1% away from getting my son’s name tattooed on my face. I really want to do it!, reads the publication of the rapper, who also pointed out that she would place the design on her jaw.
“Wherever, except the face”, “Don’t do it, sister”, “Better not”, “On the arm” and “Take it easy” are some of the comments that the followers of the interpreter of ‘I Like It’ left in the comment box.
Cardi already has several tattoos on her body, one of them was done in 2019, when she decided to carry the name of her partner, Offset, on the back of her thigh. What do you think of her choice?