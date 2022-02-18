Canelo accepted proposal to fight Bivol in May,…

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez decided on the proposal of DAZNwhich includes fights with Dmitry Bivol Y Gennady Golovkinas reported mike copper from ESPN.

In this agreement, the first fight of the Cinnamon in 2022 it would be for the world light heavyweight championship WBAheld by the Russian Dmitry Bivolwho would have already signed the contract, according to copper.

“Sources: Canelo Alvarez agreed to a two-fight pay-per-view deal with DAZN against Dmitry Bivol on May 7, and with Gennady Golovkin on September 17. bivol He already signed a contract,” he tweeted. copper.

Sources: Canelo Alvarez has agreed to a two-fight deal with Matchroom for DAZN PPV bouts vs. Dmitry Bivol on May 7 and GGG on Sept. 17. Bivol signed contract. GGG hasn’t agreed yet; still trying to resolve some issues. No deal until then. Much more on ESPN+’s State of Boxing: pic.twitter.com/eEiwtPLXWl — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) February 18, 2022

Gennady Golovkin still does not accept the proposal

The reporter from ESPN was on the show The State of Boxingbeside Bernardo Osunaand the analysts Tim Bradley Y Andrew Ward. In broadcast, copper revealed the same information he poured into Twitter.

copper pointed out that Gennady Golovkin still does not accept the proposal, because before resolving some issues. Until then, the agreement will not be official.

“Gennady Golovkin He has not accepted, as he still has to resolve some issues. There will be no official agreement until then. Once GGG sign the contract, the agreement will be complete. But even in that scenario, GGG have to beat Ryouta Murata in a middleweight unification bout in Japan in April,” he tweeted. copper.

Once GGG signs the contract, the deal should be complete. But even then, Golvokin will have to get past Ryota Murata in a middleweight title unification in Japan in April — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) February 18, 2022

Canelo rejected PBC’s $100 million proposal

On the TV show, mike copper he reaffirmed what he had tweeted in the afternoon. Report that the Cinnamon had a first offer PBC to fight against Jermall Charlowhich the Mexican rejected.

PBC upgraded his offer by offering him a two-fight package. The first, against Jermall Charlo in May; and the second, against David Benavidez, in September. The offer of PBCaccording copperwas more than 100 million dollars guaranteed.

However the Cinnamon He also turned down that offer 10 days ago. And since then, there has been no contact with PBC.