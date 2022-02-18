Britney Spears wants to name Jason Rubin her new legal guardian and remove her father immediately | People

Britney Spears’ new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday calling for a financial adviser to replace the singer’s father in control of her finances. The appointment of the accountant would nullify the powers that Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has over the artist, since the medical and personal aspects of her legal guardianship have been supervised by Judge Jody Montgomery for more than two years. In addition, the lawyer has also delivered favorable reports for the end of Spears’ legal guardianship. who controls Britney’s life for more than 13 years.

“There may come a time when the Court is asked to consider whether the conservatorship should be terminated in its entirety and whether, in addition to stripping his daughter of her dignity, autonomy and certain fundamental freedoms, Mr. Spears is also guilty of embezzlement, damages or other legal action against him”, indicates one of the documents obtained by the newspaper The Hollywood Reporter. “However, while our investigation of these and other issues is active and ongoing, this request does not ask the court to address those issues today,” the brief added.

For now, Britney’s representative has requested that her finances be controlled by Jason Rubin, a forensic accounting expert specializing in managing “complex trust portfolios” and with experience “in financial litigation for elder abuse.” Likewise, the lawyer has requested that the power to authorize Britney to take on new jobs – such as television performances, concerts or recordings – rest with Rubin and not with the artist’s father.

The petition indicates that Britney Spears owns 56.3 million dollars (almost 48 million euros) in properties and 2.7 million (2.3 million euros) in cash.

Mathew Rosengart, Britney Spears’ attorney, pictured at a hearing in Los Angeles, California, on July 26, 2021. MARIO ANZUONI (Reuters)

Two weeks ago, the Court allowed Britney to choose her own lawyer for the first time, a substantial change that sets a precedent in guardianship after the resignations of her previous appointed lawyer, her artistic manager and the head of the investment fund she controlled. his wealth with his father.

“Mrs. Spears respectfully maintains that, since the Court recognized at the hearing on July 14, 2021 that she has sufficient capacity to choose her own legal counsel, she also has sufficient capacity to make this nomination,” the new representative now alleges. The next hearings in the case are scheduled for late September and mid-December.

Until now, the legal guardianship was divided into two parts: the financial sphere, controlled by Jamie Spears, and the personal aspect, supervised by a lawyer named Jodi Montgomery, who has requested security reinforcements after receiving threats.

At the moment, the father and Montgomery are the only ones who remain involved in the case after the resignation of the lawyer that the court appointed in 2008 to represent Britney’s interests, whose role was questioned during the testimony at the end of June in which the The singer assured that this never allowed him to speak against a guardianship that he considers “abusive”.