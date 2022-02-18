Britney Spears’ sister advised her to change her lawyer years ago

EFE.- Britney Spears’ sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, said Monday that she supports the singer in her fight to end the legal guardianship that controls her life, a matter on which she advised her to change her lawyer “many years ago.”

Jamie Lynn, who had a brief musical career and starred in the series Zoey 101 (2005-2008), broke the silence in the face of her sister’s situation through a video posted on the stories from your Instagram profile.

“I thought that until my sister could speak for herself and say what she needed to say publicly it was not my place and it was not the right thing to do. But, now that she has spoken very clearly and she has said what she had to say, I feel like I can follow her lead,” she explained.

Jamie Lynn has come under fire for not publicly supporting her sister, who said in her testimony that she “wanted to sue her entire family.”

“I think it’s very clear that since the day I was born, I have only loved, adored and supported my sister,” he said. I mean, she’s my fucking big sister, on top of all this shit.”

“Maybe I didn’t support her as the public would like with a ‘hashtag’ on a public platform. But, I can assure you that I have supported my sister long before there was a ‘hashtag’, and I will support her long after, ”she said in reference to the #FreeBritney movement.

Jamie Lynn distanced herself from the rest of the family. “I am not my family, I am my own person”, and she stated that she was proud of the step taken by Britney.

“I am very proud that you have requested a new lawyer, as I told you many years ago, but not on a big public platform, but in a personal conversation between two sisters,” she concluded.

The work of Samuel Ingham, the lawyer appointed by the Los Angeles Court to defend Britney’s interests, was called into question after the artist assured that she did not know that she could request the termination of the guardianship and an exclusive of the newspaper New York Times who claims that he has won 3 million dollars thanks to this case.

Spears requested, last week, to end the legal guardianship through which her father has controlled her life for 13 years, considering it “abusive”, “absurd” and for which some involved “should be in jail” .

“This guardianship is paying the salary of many people. I’m fed up,” said the singer during a telephone intervention full of forceful statements such as: “I’m not happy”, “I can’t sleep” and “I cry every day”.

