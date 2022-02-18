Britney Spears explodes against her sister Jamie Lynn

pop star, Britney Spearsis in a public war against his sister Jamie Lynn Spearswhom he has requested through a legal letter sent by his lawyer Mathew Rosengartto stop talking about her during the promotion of her memoir “Things I Should Said” (Things I should say).

The book of jamie lynn it came out last Tuesday and since then it has been something to talk about, mainly because lynn has been using the name of Britney Spears to promote it, that’s why rosengartthe pop star’s lawyer, sent a letter demanding the youngest of the family spears to “cease and desist from making derogatory references to Britney during the promotional campaign for the book.”

What does the letter that Britney Spears sent to her sister say?

The place Page Six had access to the letter



she sent her sister through her lawyer, where she makes it clear that she will no longer be bullied by any member of her family:

“We write with hesitation because the last thing you want britney is to draw further attention to her ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her,” the letter reads. “Even if britney has not read and does not intend to read his book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how he has exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she, ”adds the text.

That’s not all, the letter itself reminds jamie lynn that the abuse the singer endured during her

guardianship

of 13 years, established by jamie spears (father), to take control of the affairs of the singer. “Having been under her guardianship for thirteen years that stripped her of her civil rights and her fundamental freedoms, britney She will not be bullied by her parents or anyone else.”

Also, the letter warns that some statements may be defamatory and could be subject to legal action. “britney he was the breadwinner of the family and also supported you. Publicly exploiting false or fanciful complaints is wrong, especially if they are intended to sell books. It is potentially illegal or defamatory.”

“You recently stated that the book ‘wasn’t about her.’ She takes you at your word and therefore we demand that you stop talking about britney during your promotional campaign. If you don’t or you defame her, britney spears will be forced to consider and take all legal action it deems appropriate, “he adds.

What does Jamie Lynn’s book say?

jamie lynn rose to stardom thanks to the television series “Zoey 101” and for his participation in Sweet Magnolias from Netflixand although he has kept a low profile for the most part, last week he declared for “good morning america” that he “didn’t know what was going on”, when britney spears She was placed under a legal guardianship controlled by her father and assured that she did not benefit from it and preferred to distance herself after becoming pregnant at the age of 17.

“When she needed help, I set up ways to do that, went to the trouble of making sure she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and get this all over with for our family. If it’s going to cause so much discord, why not continue? I even talked to his legal team, … his previous legal team, and that didn’t end well for me.” lynn.

In one of the excerpts from the book “Things I Should Said”, lynn accuses britney of “throwing her to the media wolves” when she declared in court that she wanted to sue her entire family, likewise, she describes the singer’s behavior growing up as “paranoid” and “erratic.”

It should be remembered that justice agreed with the singer and in November 2021 the guardianship of the ‘Princess of pop‘.

