Britney Spears declares herself a fan of Eminem – El Sol de Hidalgo

After the final of the superbowland that the halftime show was starring various rap figuressinger Britney Spears dedicated a post to the rapper Eminem, showering him with praisebecause apparently she was always a follower of the musician’s career and he was glad to see him give a spectacular show.

went through Instagram where the princess of pop published a video with part of the presentation of the interpreter of “The real Slim Shady” and thought that the rapper should have had more time on stage, since what he presented was incredible, in addition to the fact that recalled that Eminem was very important to her when she was a teenager.

“Wow!!! Eminem last night at the Super Bowl… should have been longer… he was everything to me when I was younger and it was so weird in the first two seconds I saw him on stage last night felt like i was 17 again!!”, wrote.

In this sense, he made reference to how music and some artists take you back to certain times of your past lifejust by listening to them, just as he described how he felt, because seeing him on stage, could remember what happened to her when she was a young girl and realize the great talent of the rapper.

“Honestly it’s a little scary how certain artists and music can do that… We are so lucky to live in a world where music gives us hope, identity, acceptance… and love.!!”, said the artist in the description of her publication.

The post of the interpreter of “Baby one more time” shows how the singer sees music from a fanatic point of view rather than as the iconic artist that she isit may even take him longer to regain his own confidence to start planning his return to the stage, something that is strongly expected by his thousands of fans.

It is important to note that Eminem’s appearance was, without a doubt, one of the great protagonists of the Super Bowl night, who appeared alongside great rap figures such as Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Mary J. Bligewho also played music at the break of this sporting event.

Originally published in El Sol de Puebla