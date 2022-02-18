Britney Spears asks the Court to end guardianship – El Financiero

Britney Spears appeared this afternoon before the Los Angeles Superior Court. In a virtual hearing, told the judge Brenda Penny you want to withdraw your guardianship from James Parnell Spears, his father.

Spears called the court-imposed conservatorship “abusive” and condemned her father and others who have controlled her. “I deserve to have a life.” said the singer.

“I’m not happy, I can’t sleep. I am angry, depressed. My father and my agency should be in jail. I want my life back. I want to sue my family and share my story,” Britney Spears said.

The artist also stated that she wants to have a baby and marry her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, but currently has an IUD inside her body that prevents her from procreating and under the custody of her father, she cannot go to the doctor and remove it.

In the written speech that lasted more than 20 minutes, Spears revealed many details that had been carefully withheld by the court. For example, she is not allowed to go for drives with her boyfriend, she is not allowed to have any more children, and in 2019 she was forced to take lithium, used to prevent episodes of mania or bipolar disorder.

”It’s a strong drug. You can mentally damage yourself if you take it for more than 5 months. I felt drunk, I couldn’t even have a conversation with my mom or dad about anything. They had me with six different nurses,” Britney revealed.

The conservatorship was established when Spears was going through an emotional crisis in 2008.

#FreeBritney in Court

part of the audience was broadcast and recorded live by fans of the #FreeBritney movement that were installed outside the court. Accounts on Twitter began to share the statements that the singer made regarding the guardianship that her father has had for 13 years.

Minutes after hearing the moving statements of “the princess of pop”, singer Mariah Carey expressed her full support for the artist through her Twitter account.