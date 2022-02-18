Brie Larson conquers Billie Eilish | Music

It is nothing new that Brie Larson he’s good at this music thing. There are already several occasions in which she has shared her talent on social networks, covering the successes of other artists. Well, the actress is back to her old ways.

After enjoying ourselves with Je Sais Pas Danser by pome, the interpreter of Captain Marvel has seduced us all with her version of myfuturethe success of Billie Eilish. With a broken voice and mesmerizing melodies, Brie has taken her Instagram account by storm. Even Billie herself couldn’t help but get excited.

The singer has shared Brie’s post to show off her talent to all her fans. “My favorite”, has added to his Instagram Story, making it clear that she was speechless with the voice of the other artist. At the moment, Larson has not commented on the matter, but we do not doubt that she will do so very soon.

As we mentioned in previous lines, the person in charge of bringing a Marvel character to life has conquered us on numerous occasions with her voice and her guitar. Taylor Swift and Noah Cyrus are some of the authors of the songs that she has covered.

Although another facet of Brie it’s youtuber’s With half a million subscribers, he has created all kinds of content for his fans. Among them, the video of “Questions and answers”, routines and other viral challenges of this platform.

There is no challenge that our protagonist can resist, and if conquering Billie Eilish was one of them, it is more than overcome. Can anyone resist her talent? Now all that remains is to wait to find out who will be the next artist who will fall in love with his voice.