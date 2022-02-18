Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie for selling Miraval

02.18.2022 12:29 p.m.

Brad Pitt has denounced his ex-wife Angelina Jolie for having illegally sold and secretly your part of the French estate Château Miraval Russian businessman Yuri Shefler. The actor feels betrayed since, according to him, they had agreed that they would never sell his stake without first reaching an agreement with the other party.

The two were married at the estate in 2014 after buying it in 2008 for a value of $28.4 million. It is a mansion with 35 roomsimpressive gardens and a vineyard where Pitt decided to create a multi-million dollar business: Miraval.

Sale

The actor has alleged in court documents that his ex-partner closed the sale on his behalf without notifying him, denying him the right of consent about property transactions and right of first refusal.

Moreover, Pitt also denounces that the actress would have sold her participation so that the new buyer can control the interpreter’s business. However, Jolie reported in January 2021 that she wanted to sell her part of her business since she could no longer support it.

Complaint

Then the protagonist of Fight club began negotiations to buy his share. However, with the case also open for the custody of her children, the actress closed the negotiation with Shefler without telling your ex.

The interpreter has denounced that, after the transaction, you cannot use the Château as a private dwelling and he cannot control the business that he himself created, so he accuses Angelina of wanting to inflict harm on him for free.