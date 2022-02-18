Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie for selling a French estate without her consent | Famous
A new lawsuit joins the legal battle of ‘Brangelina’, now Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of having sold his rightful share of the Chateau Miraval estate and vineyard without his consent, on which they were married in 2014.
The property, located in the town of Correns, France, was sold to the Tenute del Mondo company, “a subsidiary of the Stoli Group controlled by the Russian oligarch, Yuri Shefler,” TMZ reported.
In 2008, the then couple acquired a majority stake in Chateau Miraval SA, a French wine company. The house would be shared with their six children, while the vineyard would be put to work for profit.
According to the documents consulted by The Blast, the rosé wine business became profitable thanks to Pitt’s commitmentwhich has become “one of the most wanted in the world”.
According to Brad, Angelina broke the agreement
Although the couple is already divorced, the process for the distribution of assets continues. Brad Pitt alleges in the lawsuit that they both agreed never to sell their assets without mutual consent.
The document also details that in October 2021 Jolie intended to sell her share to a Luxembourg liquor manufacturer and Pitt claims that her ex carried out the sale without his consent, thereby breaking the pact.
According to the lawsuit filed by the ‘Fight club’ actor, the actress wants to make a profit that she did not generate and collect returns on an investment that she did not makeThe Blast reported.
In addition, the actor claims that since he is no longer the owner, he does not have the right to use the house or dedicate himself to the administration of the vineyard that he helped create.
The 58-year-old actor is asking for a large sum of money for damages, which has not been specified, but could add up to millions. In addition, it asks the courts to declare the sale of Nouvel voidthe company that owned his Miraval shares, explains The Blast.
Angelina Jolie reportedly finalized the sale in 2021
According to information from Vanity Fair, the ‘Maleficent’ actress allegedly sold her shares to Vinos Stoli in October 2021.
The Chateu Miraval facilities
According to The Blast, the farm has 35 rooms, is surrounded by gardens, fountains, aqueducts, a pond and a chapel, in addition to the vineyard in which Brad Pitt invested time and money to make it profitable.