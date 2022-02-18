Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie for selling part of the marriage vineyard without her consent | TV and Show

The actor sued his ex-wife after she had sold part of a piece of land they still share.

What once seemed like a perfect marriage this Thursday added a new legal confrontation in the Brangelina world. This time, Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie for having sold his share of the Chateau Miraval castle and vineyard without his consent.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Pitt assures that those lands belong to both Hollywood stars, but they had agreed that neither can put up for sale their respective part without the consent of the other.

This is due to the fact that those lands they continue to be negotiated by the former partner in their separation treaties. However, the interpreter The fight Club He claimed in the lawsuit that Jolié paid 40% of the $28.4 million purchase price for the property.

The story behind the lawsuit

In July 2021, the star of maleficent went to court and claimed to have reached an agreement to sell his share of the vineyard to an unidentified person.

According to TMZ, Pitt agreed to let Angelina go ahead with the saleclarifying that he would not consent to the business until he met the interested buyer.

However, in October, Pitt learned that a Russian alcohol company he had bought the percentage of his ex-partnerwho did not request the authorization of his co-owner.

“Unfortunately, this is another example of the same person ignoring their legal and ethical obligations. By doing so, he violated the rights of the only person who invested money and sweat capital in the success of the company, “said a source close to the actor.

According to that anonymous source, Jolie “is seeking profit from an investment that she did not make.” Specifically, Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie as long as the courts undo the deal, in addition to request compensation for damages.

Currently Jolie and Pitt they are still in the middle of their separation trial. In July 2021, Jolie managed to start the trial from scratch after the ruling favored her ex-partner.

In September, in addition, the actress assured that she feared for her safety and that of her children when she was with Pitt.