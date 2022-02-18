Brad Pitt reignites the ‘war’ against Angelina Jolie with a new lawsuit

In 2008, Angelina Jolie (46 years old) and Brad Pitt (58) invested in what appeared to be an idyllic retirement plan. The couple bought Château Miraval, an estate with an imposing mansion and vineyards, for $28.4 million intending to raise their children there and build a family wine business.

The property, which is located in the town of Correns, in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region in southeastern France, was the place chosen by both to marry in 2014. However, the 35-room mansion surrounded by lush gardens with a moat, fountains, aqueducts, a pond, a chapel and the prized vineyard in which Pitt claims to have invested a great deal of money, has become the last reason to throw things at your head.

And it is that in January 2021, the actress and director informed Brad Pitt of her intention to sell her part. The actor a priori had some control over that sale decision and even began negotiations to buy the part of his ex-wife.

Brad Pitt feels betrayed

But amid the couple’s child custody dispute and exchanging accusations, Jolie sold his share to Russian businessman Yuri Shefler. The sale came as a surprise to Pitt, who now claims that he cannot use the Château as his private home and that he can no longer oversee the wine company he helped create and in which he invested millions of dollars. For this reason, Brad Pitt has decided to sue his ex-wife for what he considers an illegal sale of it.

The actor affirms that Jolie seeks, in addition to deal damage for free, benefit from their work to turn the farm into a millionaire business and profit from the situation. The penultimate episode of a bitter dispute.